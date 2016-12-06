Judge won't move trial of woman charged in parade crash

STILLWATER, Okla. — A judge has refused to move the trial of a woman charged with crashing into spectators at the Oklahoma State homecoming parade and killing four.

The Payne County district judge on Tuesday turned down the request by attorneys for 26-year-old Adacia Chambers.

Defence attorneys argued that Chambers couldn't get a fair trial in Payne County because of pretrial publicity.

Judge Stephen Kistler also rejected other motions, including one to suppress statements made by Chambers, who witnesses said commented about being suicidal following the October 2015 crash.

Other motions denied include one to suppress autopsy photos of victims and to order the families of victims not to show emotion while in court.