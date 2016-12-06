Lawmaker barred from leaving Guatemala over civil war deaths
GUATEMALA CITY — A ruling-party lawmaker in Guatemala has been barred from
Chief human rights prosecutor Hilda Pineda confirmed Monday night that a judge issued the precautionary order against Edgar Ovalle. She said Ovalle is suspected of murder and crimes against humanity.
Other former military officers are also suspected in the killings in Coban, north of Guatemala City. Prosecutors say more than 80 mass graves have been found containing the remains of at least 565 people allegedly slain by soldiers under their command.
Phone calls to Ovalle went unanswered, and it was not clear who is his legal representation in the case. Ovalle has opposed the investigation through legal actions.
