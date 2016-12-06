Lawmaker barred from leaving Guatemala over civil war deaths

GUATEMALA CITY — A ruling-party lawmaker in Guatemala has been barred from travelling abroad during an investigation into his possible role in the killings of hundreds of people during the country's 1960-1996 civil war.

Chief human rights prosecutor Hilda Pineda confirmed Monday night that a judge issued the precautionary order against Edgar Ovalle. She said Ovalle is suspected of murder and crimes against humanity.

Other former military officers are also suspected in the killings in Coban, north of Guatemala City. Prosecutors say more than 80 mass graves have been found containing the remains of at least 565 people allegedly slain by soldiers under their command.