Mag-5.8 quake rattles Trinidad, nearby islands; no damage

PORT-OF-SPAIN, Trinidad — A strong earthquake rattled Trinidad and Tobago and nearby Caribbean islands Tuesday but there were no reports of any significant damage or injuries.

The 5.8 magnitude quake hit late Tuesday afternoon and was felt widely in this twin-island republic off the coast of Venezuela. It was also felt on the neighbouring islands of Grenada and St. Vincent.

The shaking was strong enough in Trinidad's capital, Port-of-Spain, that some workers streamed out of office towers and into the streets.