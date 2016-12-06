Man fatally shot by police after Ohio crash was UAE citizen

HUDSON, Ohio — The Ohio attorney general's office says a man fatally shot by police after a car accident was a citizen of the United Arab Emirates and a student at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland.

The Summit County medical examiner's office on Tuesday identified the man as 26-year-old Saif Nasser Mubarak Alameri. The medical examiner says Alameri was shot once in the head.

Hudson police previously said Alameri was speeding on the Ohio Turnpike on Sunday when he sideswiped another vehicle, causing his car to flip north of Akron. Police say a Hudson police officer found Alameri in a nearby wooded area and fired shots during a struggle.