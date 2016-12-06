Michigan recount expands, Pennsylvania awaits federal ruling
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
DETROIT — Michigan's presidential recount expanded to several new counties on Tuesday, including its largest one that includes Detroit. The fate of a statewide recount push in Pennsylvania, meanwhile, was awaiting action in federal court.
President-elect Donald Trump narrowly defeated Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton in both states and Wisconsin, which started its recount last week. The recounts requested by Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein were not expected to change enough votes to overturn the result of the election.
Stein, who received about 1
Here's what's happening in each state and in Nevada, where a partial recount of the race was requested by independent presidential candidate Roque De La Fuente:
___
WISCONSIN
Trump had widened his victory margin over Clinton in Wisconsin by 146 votes, with 23 of the state's 72 counties having finished their recounts as of Tuesday. In those counties, Trump gained 105 votes and Clinton dropped 41 votes.
Trump defeated Clinton in Wisconsin by about 22,000 votes.
A federal judge has scheduled a hearing for Friday in a lawsuit filed last week by a Trump voter and two super PACs seeking to stop the recount.
___
MICHIGAN
A federal judge in Detroit ordered a statewide hand recount of roughly 4.8 million ballots that started in two of the state's 83 counties on Monday. Six more started recounting Tuesday, including the largest, Wayne. Republicans appealed that ruling Monday.
A spokesman for Republican Secretary of State Ruth Johnson said it's possible not all votes will be recounted in Wayne because of improper seals on ballot boxes and other issues. In such cases, the original vote would stand. Clinton won 67
Trump won the state by about 10,700 votes, or two-tenths of a percentage point, over Clinton.
Republican Attorney General Bill Schuette, the Trump campaign and super PACs have filed separate lawsuits asking state courts to prevent the recount, arguing that Stein, as the fourth-place finisher, is not "aggrieved" because she has no chance of winning in a recount. A hearing is scheduled Tuesday on those actions.
Also Tuesday, a Republican-controlled committee approved legislation that would require candidates who lose by more than 5 percentage points to pay 100
___
PENNSYLVANIA
The Green Party filed a federal lawsuit on Monday seeking a statewide recount — a move that came after the party on Saturday dropped a case set to be argued Monday in state courts.
An updated count Monday by state election officials showed Trump's lead shrinking to 47,750 over Clinton, out of 6 million votes cast, as more counties finished counting overseas ballots and settled provisional ballot challenges. That is still shy of Pennsylvania's 0.5
___
NEVADA
A partial recount is underway in Nevada at the request of De La Fuente, who finished last with a fraction of 1
___
Associated Press writers Ed White in Detroit; Marc Levy in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; Scott Bauer in Madison, Wisconsin; and Ken Ritter in Las Vegas contributed to this report.
Editors' Picks
Most Popular
-
#ReadyToTeach: Nova Scotia teachers using social media to show off their day with no kids
-
Tristan Cleveland: The good, bad and the ugly of possible Halifax developments
-
Education minister called on to resign after closure of Nova Scotia schools
-
YYC scooter guy to get new car after viral video shows him driving on QEII in storm