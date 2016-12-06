More than 200 Christmas wreaths stolen from Maine farm
ALFRED, Maine — Hundreds of holiday wreaths have been stolen from a Maine farm.
Gile's Family Farm owner Frank Boucher said Monday that someone stole a trailer containing more than 200 wreaths from behind the Alfred business sometime between 6 p.m. Friday and 7 a.m. Saturday.
The staff had wanted to unload the wreaths on Saturday, but didn't see them when they arrived at work.
Boucher estimates the total value of the stolen items at about $5,000.
Boucher says he thinks the thieves may have been after the decorations because there were more expensive trailers nearby.
State police are investigating.