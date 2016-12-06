Officials consider citing homeowner after Ohio fire kills 4

AKRON, Ohio — Authorities have identified the two adults and two girls killed in a fire at an Ohio home that lacked smoke detectors, and they're considering whether the rental property's owner should be cited.

Firefighters say an Akron ordinance requires homes there to have working smoke detectors. Investigators haven't found any in the three-story home, where a family of five lived with a friend.

The fire early Saturday killed four people from the family: 36-year-old Omar Riley; 33-year-old Shirley Wallis; 9-year-old Aniyla Riley; and 8-year-old Shanice Riley. A 12-year-old girl was revived, and the other woman escaped.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.