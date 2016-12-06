Pence to talk to conservative group at Trump's new DC hotel
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK —
The Heritage Foundation says Pence will talk Tuesday night about areas of focus for the Trump administration in the first 200 days. The Washington
The Trump International Hotel has come under scrutiny by government ethics experts since the election. They worry foreign governments, lobbyists and others will book rooms and events there to curry
Some experts have called for the Trump Organization to sell its interest in the hotel for another reason. The company has a 60-year lease with the U.S. to use the government-owned building that houses the hotel.
Editors' Picks
Most Popular
-
Coastal indigenous communities eat 15 times more seafood than non-indigenous people
-
#ReadyToTeach: Nova Scotia teachers using social media to show off their day with no kids
-
Education minister called on to resign after closure of Nova Scotia schools
-
YYC scooter guy to get new car after viral video shows him driving on QEII in storm