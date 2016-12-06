News / World

Poll: Racial vulnerability linked to youth vote choice

FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2016 file photo, supporters of President-elect Donald Trump cheer during as they watch election returns during an election night rally in New York. Among the youngest white adult Americans, feelings of racial and economic vulnerability appear to be closely connected to their support for Donald Trump in last month‚Äôs election. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci, File)

FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2016 file photo, supporters of President-elect Donald Trump cheer during as they watch election returns during an election night rally in New York. Among the youngest white adult Americans, feelings of racial and economic vulnerability appear to be closely connected to their support for Donald Trump in last month‚Äôs election. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci, File)

WASHINGTON — Among the youngest white adult Americans, feelings of racial and economic vulnerability appear to be closely connected to their support for Donald Trump in last month's election.

That's according to an analysis of a new GenForward poll of Americans between the ages of 18 and 30. Other surveys of white adults of all ages have found a similar pattern.

Among young people from all racial and ethnic backgrounds, feelings toward President Barack Obama and about the way the government is working were related to support for Trump's Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton.

The pre-election survey data comes from a GenForward poll conducted by the Black Youth Project at the University of Chicago with the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Editors' Picks

Most Popular