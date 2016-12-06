Rio2016, Election2016, PokemonGo top global Twitter trends
The Rio Olympics, the American presidential election and Pokemon Go were the top global trends on Twitter in 2016.
The social media site says Rio2016 was the most tweeted-about topic around the world, followed by Election2016 and PokemonGo. Euro2016, Oscars, Brexit, Trump and BlackLivesMatter also made the top 10.
A Spanish gamer known as elrubius originated the year's most popular tweet: It reads "Limonada" (lemonade) and was re-tweeted more than 1.3 million times. One Direction's Harry Styles had the second most-repeated post — quoting a Taylor Swift song — with more than 700,000 retweets. A postelection tweet from Hillary Clinton encouraging little girls to recognize their power and seize opportunities was the third most popular of the year with 634,560 retweets.