Riots disrupt Athens after peaceful march over teen's death

Demonstrators wear protective gear during a protest in Athens, on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016. Hundreds of high school and university students participated in a rally to mark the eighth anniversary of the fatal police shooting of an unarmed teenager. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

ATHENS, Greece — Riots have broken out in central Athens as dozens of youths threw petrol bombs at police after a peaceful march to commemorate the police killing of a teenager eight years ago.

Riot police used tear gas to contain the crowds that set up barricades around an Athens university in the Exarcheia residential district, a traditional venue for protests that often turn violent.

No injuries or arrests have been reported.

Earlier Tuesday, about 1,500 anarchists and other demonstrators marched peacefully through central Athens to protest the 2008 fatal shooting, which sparked days of rioting in Greece's main cities.

Anarchists initiated violent clashes with police in Exarcheia last month, both during a visit by President Barack Obama and on the anniversary of a 1973 student uprising.

