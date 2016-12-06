Riots disrupt Athens after peaceful march over teen's death
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
ATHENS, Greece — Riots have broken out in central Athens as dozens of youths threw petrol bombs at police after a peaceful march to commemorate the police killing of a teenager eight years ago.
Riot police used tear gas to contain the crowds that set up barricades around an Athens university in the Exarcheia residential district, a traditional venue for protests that often turn violent.
No injuries or arrests have been reported.
Earlier Tuesday, about 1,500 anarchists and other demonstrators marched peacefully through central Athens to protest the 2008 fatal shooting, which sparked days of rioting in Greece's main cities.
Anarchists initiated violent clashes with police in Exarcheia last month, both during a visit by President Barack Obama and on the anniversary of a 1973 student uprising.
Editors' Picks
Most Popular
-
Coastal indigenous communities eat 15 times more seafood than non-indigenous people
-
#ReadyToTeach: Nova Scotia teachers using social media to show off their day with no kids
-
Education minister called on to resign after closure of Nova Scotia schools
-
YYC scooter guy to get new car after viral video shows him driving on QEII in storm