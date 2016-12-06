Strong earthquake rocks Indonesia's Aceh province

JAKARTA, Indonesia — A strong undersea earthquake rocked Indonesia's province of Aceh early Wednesday, causing panic among residents.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the shallow 6.4-magnitude earthquake that struck at 5:03 a.m. (2203 GMT Tuesday) was centred about 10 kilometres (6 miles) north of Reuleut, a town in northern Aceh, at a depth of 17.2 kilometres (11 miles).

Indonesia's Climate, Meteorology and Geophysics Agency said the quake has no potential to trigger a tsunami.

Many residents in Pidie District, about 18 kilometres (11 miles) southwest of the epicenter, and the nearby town of Lhokseumawe ran out of their houses in panic.

The National Disaster Mitigation Agency said some houses and buildings collapsed in Pidie and surrounding areas. So far, only one person was reportedly injured, the Agency said without providing details.

The world's largest archipelago, Indonesia is prone to earthquakes due to its location on the Pacific "Ring of Fire," an arc of volcanoes and fault lines in the Pacific Basin.