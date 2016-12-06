The Latest: Man convicted in 2007 Times Square hotel killing

NEW YORK — The Latest on the trial in a murder case surrounding a prostitute's death in a Times Square hotel, a case that became a forum for debate over the scientific validity of bite-mark evidence (all times local):

6:45 p.m.

It took nearly a decade for a murder case over a prostitute's death in a shabby Times Square hotel to go to trial. But it took only about two hours for jurors to convict the accused man.

Jurors in Clarence Dean's case began deliberating late Tuesday afternoon. The Manhattan district attorney's office says the jury delivered a guilty verdict Tuesday evening.

The convicted sex offender admitted choking Kristine Yitref but denied killing her. He said he blacked out while defending himself from her and her pimp in August 2007.

The long lead-up to the case partly reflected a dispute over whether jurors could hear a comparison between Dean's teeth and a bite mark on Yitref's body. Prosecutors ultimately decided not to introduce it.

Dean often declined to attend the trial.

4:30 p.m.

A jury is about to get a nearly decade-old murder case over a prostitute's death in a shabby Times Square hotel.

Deliberations began Tuesday in the case against Clarence Dean.

The convicted sex offender admitted choking Kristine Yitref but denied killing her. He said he blacked out while defending himself from her and her pimp in August 2007.

Arrested days later, he's spent one of the longest pretrial spells in jail of any New York City suspect.

The wait partly reflected a dispute over whether jurors could hear a comparison between Dean's teeth and a bite mark on Yitref's body. Prosecutors ultimately decided not to introduce it.

Dean declined to attend much of the trial.

Dean declined to attend much of the trial.

11:50 a.m.

A nearly decade-old murder case over a prostitute's death in a shabby Times Square hotel will soon go to a jury after being drawn out by debate over the scientific validity of bite-mark evidence.

The defendant, Clarence Dean, wasn't in court as summations began Tuesday, by his choice.

The convicted sex offender admitted choking Kristine Yitref but denied killing her. He said he was defending himself after she and her pimp attacked him in in August 2007.

Arrested days later, he's spent one of the longest pretrial spells in jail of any New York City suspect.

The wait partly reflected a dispute over whether jurors could hear a comparison between Dean's teeth and a bite mark on Yitref's body.

