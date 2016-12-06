The Latest: Official: Refrigerator potential source of fire

OAKLAND, Calif. — The Latest on a deadly fire in an Oakland warehouse (all times local):

3:45 p.m.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives says it is looking at the possibility that a refrigerator or other appliance was the source of a warehouse fire that killed 36 people.

Jill Snyder, the special agent in charge of the ATF's San Francisco office, said it's too early to say for sure a refrigerator caused the blaze, but she said it was a potential source of ignition. Snyder said investigators are looking at anything electrical on the first floor of the warehouse near where the fire started.

The fire broke out during a dance party Friday night. Crews have searched 90 per cent of the building for bodies. Sheriff's officials said they don't think additional bodies will be found.

___

3 p.m.

Authorities have taken family members of victims of the Oakland warehouse fire to the scene of the blaze.

A handful of family members gathered Tuesday around a tent in front of the warehouse.

They cried and hugged. One woman with flowers was escorted by a deputy to a nearby memorial site.

The fire broke out during a dance party Friday night, killing 36 people. Crews have searched 90 per cent of the building for bodies. Sheriff's officials don't think additional bodies will be found.

___

2:45 p.m.

Oakland fire officials say they have finished searching 90 per cent of the warehouse where 36 people died in a fire during a dance party.

Oakland Fire Deputy Chief Darin White said Tuesday crews should complete the remaining 10 per cent by midnight.

Fire officials started knocking down parts of the building that they said were structurally unsound. They said the debris will fall on areas that have already been searched for bodies.

The fire broke out during a dance party Friday night.

___

6:20 a.m.

The death toll stands at 36 on Tuesday with no change overnight in the number of bodies recovered in what remains of an Oakland warehouse.

Alameda County Sheriff's Deputy Tya Modeste says 36 bodies have been recovered and 26 of their families have been notified. Modeste says another nine bodies have been "tentatively identified." Officials are still lacking any type of identity for one individual.

Fire crews have resumed search and recovery operations.

Oakland Fire Batallion Chief Robert Lipp says crews have cleared 85 per cent of the "Ghost Ship" building with one corner still inaccessible because it is unstable. Crews hope to stabilize it Tuesday and continue their search.

The fire broke out during a dance party Friday night.

___

4:15 a.m.

The founder of an Oakland artists' colony where dozens of people burned to death says he is sorry, but deflected blame for the blaze that gutted the warehouse that he now describes as a "mass grave."

Derick Ion Almena, who leased and operated the warehouse full of artists where the fire erupted Friday, told the "Today Show" on Tuesday that he was 'Incredibly sorry." He said the only reason he was there Tuesday was to put his face and his body in front of the scene.

Almena said he started the community in the warehouse as a dream for the arts and performing arts, but, he said, sometimes "your dream is bigger than your pocketbook."

Almena says he signed a lease for the building that "was to city standards supposedly."