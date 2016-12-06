The Latest: Survivor says quake terrifying, fled to hill

MEUREUDU, Indonesia — The Latest on a magnitude-6.5 earthquake in Indonesia's Aceh province (all times local):

12:10 p.m.

A woman in the worst-hit district near the epicenter of Indonesia's earthquake says she fled with her husband and children to a nearby hill after the quake jolted the family awake early Wednesday. They stayed there for several hours until authorities reassured them there was no tsunami risk.

Seaside resident Fitri Abidin in Pidie Jaya district says: "It terrified me. I was having difficulty breathing or walking."

She says her husband grabbed hold of her and carried her out of the house as their children were crying.

She says: "We ran to a nearby hill, because our house is near a beach. We were afraid a tsunami can come at any time."

The family's house didn't collapse but the homes of some neighbours did. Abidin is traumatized because she believes three friends were buried in building collapses.

___

10:50 a.m.

The chief of the district nearest the epicenter of a shallow 6.4-magnitude earthquake that struck Indonesia's Aceh province early Wednesday says 25 people have been killed in that district alone.

Pidie Jaya district chief Aiyub Abbas also says hundreds of people in the district have been injured and dozens of buildings collapsed.

Abbas says there is an urgent need for excavation equipment to move heavy debris and emergency supplies.

____

10:40 a.m.

A strong undersea earthquake that rocked Indonesia's Aceh province early Wednesday has killed at least 20 people and collapsed buildings.

Indonesia's TVOne station, citing the acting governor of Aceh, Soedarmo, says 20 people have died.

A frantic rescue effort is underway for survivors in districts nearest the epicenter.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the shallow 6.4-magnitude earthquake that struck at 5:03 a.m. Wednesday was centred about 10 kilometres (6 miles) north off Reuleut, a town in northern Aceh, at a depth of 17 kilometres (11 miles).