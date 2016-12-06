The Latest: Coroner IDs 3 people killed in Indiana fire

BRAZIL, Ind. — The Latest on the Indiana house fire that killed a young woman, her baby and another child (all times local):

6:30 p.m.

Authorities have identified the three people killed in a house fire in Indiana.

Acting Clay County Coroner Tyler Tutterow said Tuesday that the fire in the western Indiana city of Brazil killed 18-year-old Raven Elizabeth Rose Tedder; her brother, 4-year-old Shyloi Leeland Dale Stewart; and her daughter, 4-month-old Zoiey Alaweigh Jane Tedder.

They were all pronounced dead at St. Vincent Clay Hospital in Brazil, about 55 miles southwest of Indianapolis.

Authorities say a 6-year-old boy also was transported to a hospital for non-life threatening respiratory injuries in the fire Monday night.

___

6 a.m.

