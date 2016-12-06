The Latest: Georgia high court declines to stop execution

ATLANTA — The Latest on the scheduled execution of a Georgia death row inmate convicted of killing his father-in-law (all times local):

3:30 p.m.

Georgia' highest court has declined to stop the planned execution of an inmate convicted of killing his father-in-law.

The Georgia Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed unanimously to allow the evening's scheduled execution of 50-year-old William Sallie to proceed. Sallie was convicted of murder in the March 1990 shooting death of John Lee Moore at his home in rural Georgia.

Sallie's lawyers had asked for a stay of execution and sought to appeal a lower court's decision to dismiss his petition that argued that executing him would be arbitrary and would amount to unconstitutional cruel and unusual punishment.

Defence lawyers also argued it would violate his due process rights.

Sallie has another legal challenge pending in the U.S. Supreme Court.

The State Board of Pardons and Paroles, which is the only authority in Georgia that can commute a death sentence, on Monday declined to grant Sallie clemency.

3:30 a.m.

Georgia is preparing to execute a man convicted of killing his father-in-law in March 1990.

William Sallie is scheduled to die Tuesday at the state prison in Jackson. He was convicted of murder in the shooting death of John Lee Moore.

Prosecutors say Sallie went to his in-laws' home, where his estranged wife and their 2-year-old son were staying, and shot Moore and Moore's wife, who survived. He then abducted his estranged wife and her sister but set them free later that evening.