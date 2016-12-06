The Latest: GOP won't vote to close pensions to new teachers

LANSING, Mich. — The Latest on the Michigan Legislature postelection session (all times local):

12:55 p.m.

Republicans who control the Michigan Senate won't vote this year on legislation that would have closed the pension system to newly hired teachers.

The bill narrowly cleared a GOP-led committee last week but hit opposition in the full chamber. The legislation, which would have provided new school employees with solely a 401(k) in retirement, could be revived when a new Legislature starts a two-year term in January.

Amber McCann, spokeswoman for Senate Majority Leader Arlan Meekhof, said Tuesday that Republican senators want more time to study the issue, particularly to better understand the cost implications.

Republican Gov. Rick Snyder opposed the bill.

Earlier Tuesday, House Republicans abandoned bills that would have made municipal retirees pay more for their health care and eliminated medical insurance in retirement for new hires.

___

9:40 a.m.

Republicans who control the Michigan House are abandoning legislation to make municipal retirees pay more for their health care and eliminate medical insurance in retirement for new hires.

Rep. Lee Chatfield, chairman of the House Local Government Committee, said Tuesday the bills need more work and will be left to the next Legislature in 2017. His announcement came the same day police and firefighters protested at the Capitol.

Term-limited House Speaker Kevin Cotter, who sponsored a bill, says he is "proud" of legislators for "stepping up to offer a starting point." He warns if nothing is done, many municipalities will go bankrupt.