The Latest: FBI: No evidence LA subway threat is credible

LOS ANGELES — The Latest on a threat against a Los Angeles subway station (all times local):

9:30 p.m.

The FBI says it's found no evidence that a threat which prompted heightened security at a Los Angeles subway station is real.

Spokeswoman Laura Eimiller says it's believed the anonymous caller who made the threat may have reported similar phoney threats in the past.

The threat said an incident was to occur Tuesday at the Universal City station of the LA Metro Red Line.

The station was heavily guarded during the day but nothing had occurred by Tuesday night.

However, Eimiller says the LA Police Department and the county Sheriff's Department will remain on a heightened state of awareness.

Mayor Eric Garcetti, who took the subway to work from the station as a show of confidence, said someone reported the threat to an overseas anonymous tip line.

___

9:55 a.m.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has released more information about a threat to a subway station that has led to heightened security throughout the metropolitan transit system.

Garcetti says the threat did not come directly. The mayor says it was reported to an overseas anonymous tip line by a person who said they knew of such a person.

The FBI and local authorities revealed the threat publicly late Monday because it was specific to the Red Line subway's Universal City station and was to occur Tuesday. But they emphasized that it had yet to be corroborated.

The mayor boarded a train at the heavily guarded station Tuesday morning to show confidence in security.

___

8 a.m.

In a show of confidence, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti is taking a subway to work from a station that has been threatened with attack.

The mayor entered the Universal City Red Line station Tuesday morning after speaking to reporters.

Heavily armed sheriff's deputies are guarding the station and other parts of Los Angeles County's transit system following the threat, which the FBI says specified the attack would occur Tuesday.