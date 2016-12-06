The Latest: Prosecutor says defensive star died defenceless

NEW ORLEANS — The Latest on the second-degree murder trial of Cardell Hayes, who fatally shot former New Orleans Saints star Will Smith during a traffic dispute (all times local):

11:30 a.m.

A defence lawyer says the man who fatally shot retired New Orleans Saints star Will Smith last April did so in self- defence , fearing that an angry Smith was fetching a gun from his SUV's glove box during a heated argument after a traffic accident.

Attorney Jay Daniels' made the claim during Tuesday's opening arguments in the second-degree murder trial of 29-year-old Cardell Hayes.

Prosecutors cast Hayes as a raging killer who purposely rammed Smith's SUV before the shooting.

Daniels says Hayes was following Smith because Smith had struck his vehicle moments earlier. Daniels says Hayes was trying to dial 911 to report Smith's license number when he accidentally ran into Smith's vehicle.

Daniels says Hayes only fired his handgun after Smith reached into the glovebox.

11:10 a.m.

A prosecutor says the irony of former New Orleans Saints star Will Smith's death is that the retired NFL defensive leader "died defenceless ."

In Tuesday's opening arguments in the trial of Cardell Hayes, prosecutor Jason Napoli acknowledged that Smith was intoxicated the night Hayes killed him. But he stressed that Smith was unarmed when he was shot.

Hayes faces life in prison if convicted of second-degree murder.

Both men got out of their cars after Hayes' Hummer slammed into Smith's SUV, but Hayes's lawyer has argued that Smith was the aggressor. Police have said there was an unfired, loaded gun in Smith's car when he was shot last April.

In the courtroom are friends and family of both Smith and Hayes, as well as Saints players Roman Harper and Jahri Evans.

6 a.m.

After a jury selection process that lasted well into the night, opening statements are expected in the trial of the man charged with murder after he shot retired New Orleans Saints star Will Smith.

Cardell Hayes faces life in prison if convicted on a second-degree murder charge. He's also charged with attempted second-degree murder because Smith's wife Racquel was wounded by gunfire.

The shots rang out during an argument that followed an April 9 traffic crash.

Twelve jurors and four alternates were chosen Monday.

Hayes's defence lawyer has cast Smith as the aggressor in the argument.

Prosecutors have said Hayes wilfully rammed Smith's SUV — leading to the confrontation.