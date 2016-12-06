Top UK judges grill government lawyer on Brexit plans

LONDON — British Supreme Court judges are grilling a government lawyer for a second day over plans to trigger the U.K.'s divorce from the European Union without a vote in Parliament.

Lawyer James Eadie is arguing that the government has the authority under ancient powers known as royal prerogative to enact voters' decision to leave the EU.

High Court judges ruled last month that a vote by lawmakers was needed first. The government is challenging that decision at the country's top court.

Eadie argues that Parliament has already had its say, by passing the law that made June's EU membership referendum possible.

On the second day of the hearing Tuesday, judges pressed Eadie for details and at one point accused him of giving contradictory answers.