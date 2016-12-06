Uganda rebel commander goes on trial at Int'l Criminal Court

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — One of the most senior commanders in the feared militia of fugitive Ugandan warlord Joseph Kony is going on trial at the International Criminal Court.

Dominic Ongwen, an alleged commander in the Lord's Resistance Army, faces 70 charges Tuesday, including murder, pillage, rape and using child soldiers during the group's long-running insurgency.

Ongwen was himself abducted as a 14-year-old and forced to fight with Kony's forces before rising through the ranks to allegedly become commander of the LRA's Sinia brigade.