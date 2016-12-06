UK man found guilty in case linked to Brussels bomb suspect

LONDON — A British man has been convicted of providing cash to a key suspect in the deadly Brussels and Paris bombings.

Zakaria Boufassil was found guilty at Kingston Crown Court Tuesday of helping to fund terrorism by providing 3,000 pounds ($3700) to bombing suspect Mohamed Abrini at a rendezvous in Birmingham, England.

Abrini is the "man in the hat" seen on video footage moments before the deadly March 22 bombings at Brussels airport that killed 16 people. He is also wanted in the Nov. 13, 2015, attacks on Paris.