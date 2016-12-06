News / World

Hundreds protest white nationalist's speech at Texas A&M

Demonstrators walks past Kyle Field toward the venue where Richard Spencer, who leads a movement that mixes racism, white nationalism and populism, is scheduled to speak at Texas A&M University, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016, in College Station, Texas. Spencer is scheduled to speak at Texas A&M University after being invited by a former student. The university is holding a an event to highlight diversity and unity at the same time Spencer is set to speak. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Hundreds of people protested a white nationalist's speaking engagement at the Texas A&M University campus.

Several groups protested outside of the student centre Tuesday night during and before the appearance by Richard Spencer, who leads a white nationalist organization. Some silently held placards while others loudly chanted slogans.

Hundreds gathered at nearby Kyle Field to hear music and speeches highlighting diversity and unity as a counter to Spencer.

Meanwhile, about 400 people filled a student centre ballroom — some listening to Spencer, others jeering him. Those attending the speech had to walk a gantlet of chanting protesters while leaving the hall.

A&M officials say they didn't schedule the speech by Spencer, who was invited to speak by a former student who reserved campus space available to the public.

