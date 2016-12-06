Hundreds protest white nationalist's speech at Texas A&M
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Hundreds of people protested a white nationalist's speaking engagement at the Texas A&M University campus.
Several groups protested outside of the student
Hundreds gathered at nearby Kyle Field to hear music and speeches highlighting diversity and unity as a counter to Spencer.
Meanwhile, about 400 people filled a student
A&M officials say they didn't schedule the speech by Spencer, who was invited to speak by a former student who reserved campus space available to the public.
