Hundreds protest white nationalist's speech at Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Hundreds of people protested a white nationalist's speaking engagement at the Texas A&M University campus.

Several groups protested outside of the student centre Tuesday night during and before the appearance by Richard Spencer, who leads a white nationalist organization. Some silently held placards while others loudly chanted slogans.

Hundreds gathered at nearby Kyle Field to hear music and speeches highlighting diversity and unity as a counter to Spencer.

Meanwhile, about 400 people filled a student centre ballroom — some listening to Spencer, others jeering him. Those attending the speech had to walk a gantlet of chanting protesters while leaving the hall.