US productivity up 3.1 per cent in third quarter
WASHINGTON — The productivity of American workers rose in the July-September quarter at the fastest pace in two years while
Productivity increased in the third quarter at a 3.1
The rebound in productivity was expected to be temporary.
Economists believe the jump in productivity in the summer will be short-lived. They are forecasting that productivity will return to the anemic gains seen over the past nine years. Since 2007, annual productivity increases have averaged just 1.3
Productivity, the amount of output per hour of work, is the key factor that supports rising living standards. Rising productivity means increased output which allows employers to boost wages without triggering higher inflation.
The revised estimates for productivity and output follow the government's revisions to the gross domestic product, the economy's total output of goods and services, last week. The revision boosted GDP growth in the third quarter to 3.2
Productivity growth has been weak since the Great Recession. The 1.3
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen has pointed to the slowdown in productivity growth as a key challenge facing the country.
Economists believe that businesses need to start focusing more on raising the efficiency of their existing workforce rather than just hiring more workers to meet demand. Analysts expect companies to put more emphasis on increasing productivity as the