Albania offers 4-month amnesty for handing over weapons

TIRANA, Albania — The Albanian government is offering a four-month amnesty to all those who hand over guns.

Interior Minister Saimir Tahiri said on his Facebook page the Cabinet passed a law Wednesday offering "no penal prosecution and zero punishment to all those handing over arms before April 30, 2017."

Illegal weapon possession can attract sentences of up to 15 years of jail but old army Kalashnikovs and new pistols bought in Europe are widely used in domestic crimes, feuds and more.

In 1997 Albanians who lost life savings in fake pyramid investment schemes looted hundreds of thousands of small arms and light ammunition from army depots.