Chinese ship pulls out of MH370 search, leaving lone ship

CANBERRA, Australia — The seabed search for the missing Malaysian airliner has been left to a single ship, with a Chinese vessel heading home to Shanghai, officials said on Wednesday.
The Chinese ship in February joined three search vessels operated by the Dutch underwater survey company Fugro in the hunt for the Boeing 777 that authorities say crashed with 239 people aboard far off the southwest coast of Australia on March 8, 2014.
A Malaysian official investigating the disappearance visited Madagascar's capital, Antananarivo, to pick up debris that has already been found and will be analyzed to see if it came from the aircraft.
Confirmation that the plane crashed came last year when a wing part washed ashore on Reunion Island in the western Indian Ocean, east of Madagascar. Authorities have offered no explanation of why the plane flew off course during a flight from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, to Beijing.
