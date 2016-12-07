Duke Energy discussing compensation for coal ash neighbours
RALEIGH, N.C. — Duke Energy said Wednesday that
The announcement by the country's largest electricity comes in the face of pending lawsuits by
Duke Energy has "forced us to get an attorney because they couldn't acknowledge our concerns from the beginning," said Amy Brown, who lives less than 1,000 feet from the company's Belmont plant and has consumed only bottled water for 20 months.
Duke Energy also said it will expand its delivery of bottled water for drinking and cooking to
"It's worth noting that our financial supplement is being offered to all property owners in the half-mile radius whether they have a lawyer or not," Duke Energy spokeswoman Paige Sheehan wrote in an email. Once the company decides how much to offer
The Charlotte-based utility said it planned to finalize its financial offers to
"They hadn't set on how much or how it was going to be divvied out," said Johnnie Gurley, who lives near the company's Goldsboro power plant.
Part of Duke Energy's offer will include an attempt to compensate people forced to give up their water wells and will hereafter pay monthly water bills.
Coal ash is the byproduct left after burning decades of coal to generate electricity.
Hundreds of coal-plant
Duke Energy said last month it plans to cap unlined and potentially leaking coal ash pits at 10 generating plants in North Carolina and Indiana while excavating its sites in Kentucky and South Carolina.
The company plans to store in place almost 70
Duke Energy denies that its pits contaminate groundwater.
The utility delivers electricity to about 7.4 million customers in the Carolinas, Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky and Florida.
Follow Emery P. Dalesio at http://twitter.com/emerydalesio. His work can be found at http://bigstory.ap.org/content/emery-p-dalesio.