Duterte defends cops accused by gov't probers of murders

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has defended a group of policemen who were accused by the government's main investigation agency of murdering a jailed town mayor linked to illegal drugs and added that he is ready to go to jail for them.

Duterte said in a speech Wednesday that he still believed the policemen, who said Mayor Rolando Espinosa Sr. and another inmate, Raul Yap, died in their jail cells when the two shot it out with the law enforcers during a Nov. 5 raid.