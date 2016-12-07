FBI arrests Puerto Rico mayor on public corruption charges

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — The mayor of a small Puerto Rican municipality has been arrested by FBI agents on public corruption charges related to telecommunications project that officials say turned out to be a Ponzi scheme.

U.S. Attorney Rosa Emila Rodriguez Velez announced Tuesday that Gurabo Mayor Victor Ortiz Diaz has been arrested on charges of extortion and soliciting a bribe.

Prosecutors allege that the mayor squandered two checks from the city's public coffers totalling nearly $200,000 in a bogus project.

He says he is a victim of the scheme and denies accusations of wrongdoing. But Rodriguez alleges that it was "the citizens of Gurabo who were the victims of his corrupt acts."