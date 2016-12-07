France arrests 3 in connection with June police killings

PARIS — French police have arrested three men in connection with the killing of two police officials earlier this year by an extremist claiming loyalty to the Islamic State group.

Paris prosecutor's office said Wednesday that three people with links to attacker Larossi Abballa, who was killed in a police raid in June, were arrested Monday and placed in custody.

The suspects are aged 22, 25 and 39. Authorities say two of them have ties to radical Islam.