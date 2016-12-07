Ghana president, longtime opposition leader face off in vote

ACCRA, Ghana — Voters in Ghana are choosing Wednesday between their incumbent leader and a three-time opposition presidential candidate amid widespread concerns about the credibility of the country's electoral commission.

The commission faced intense criticism after thousands of names were missing from voter lists during the December 1 early voting exercise reserved for security personnel, election officials and journalists. After acknowledging the setback, voting was extended to a second day.

Despite those hitches, election officials and the leading parties have urged Ghanaians to trust the electoral process and commit to peace.

"We are very ready and prepared," said Eric Kofi Dzakpasu, the commission's communications head. "All (voters) need to do is take their ID cards, go to the polling stations, vote and go home as we count the ballots. Everything is in order."

In what is expected to be a close race between two veteran politicians, incumbent President John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress is facing off against main opposition leader Nana Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party.

Candidates from four smaller parties are also on the ballot, including Ghana's first physically challenged contender and a former first lady.

This election marks the third time Akufo-Addo has run for president. In 2008, he lost by a narrow margin after a run-off to then-President John Atta Mills. He ran again in 2012, but lost to Mahama after alleging fraud and petitioning the Supreme Court to review the results. Now Akufo-Addo's party says that after eight years of an incompetent NDC-led government, Ghanaians are fed up.

"All the economic indicators show that this government has not performed," Curtis Perry Okudzeto, the NPP's deputy director of communications, told the AP. "The mood around the country shows that the people are ready for change. We're hopeful that we'll win by very comfortable margins."

Akufo-Addo, a 72-year-old lawyer and former government minister, has appealed to Ghanaians by capitalizing on the country's economic woes.

Despite a boost in government revenues from oil production that began at the end of 2010, Mahama's first term was overshadowed by crippling power shortages, high inflation and a slowdown in overall economic growth. In 2015, Mahama's government agreed to a $918 million loan from the International Monetary Fund to create jobs and accelerate growth, a move the opposition says is evidence of the president's incompetence and economic mismanagement.

Mahama has defended his record.

"Over the four years, we have managed to stabilize our economy," Mahama said Monday night in the capital Accra. "We have resolved our power challenges and we have significantly improved our social and economic infrastructures. We can only advance faster if we press on and stay the course. That is how we can consolidate the gains we have made."

Last month, Mahama, a self-described social democrat, unveiled two major projects with much fanfare - a newly renovated road interchange in Accra and a $1.5 billion expansion plan for the country's largest coastal trading port.

Many Ghanaians, however, still remain disillusioned with the current government as economic hardships and allegations of corruption persist.