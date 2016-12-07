Attorneys challenge park service over inauguration protests

WASHINGTON — The National Park Service is quashing dissent by blocking access to public space for those who want to demonstrate before, during and after President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, Washington civil rights attorneys said Wednesday.

Attorney Mara Verheyden-Hilliard of the Partnership for Civil Justice Fund — who has successfully litigated on behalf of protesters in Washington for more than a decade — threatened legal action against the park service if it does not rescind a permit the agency itself took out to block groups from using land around the White House and the National Mall for demonstrations.

The park service historically reserves space for use by the Presidential Inaugural Committee, but Verheyden-Hilliard said the denial of protest permits has gone too far this time and is unconstitutional.

"This is public land. This land belongs to all of us. The park service's role is only to act as a neutral administrator and steward of public land," she said. "They have done a massive land grab to the detriment of all those who want to engage in free speech activities."

The park service and activists agree that Trump's election has prompted an unusually large number of groups to seek protest permits, including organizers of a planned women's march on Washington the day after the inauguration. That group has been denied a permit to gather at the Lincoln Memorial.

The park service said in a statement that in reserving space for inaugural activities, it followed regulations that have been in place since 2008 and upheld by the courts. Among the spaces it has reserved are the Ellipse and Lafayette Park on either side of the White House.

"The park service is actively reviewing the pending permit applications and, as always, is committed to accommodating as many permits as it can," park service spokesman Mike Litterst said in the statement.

But Verheyden-Hilliard said no groups have been denied permits in the past for activities around the inauguration.

The park service reserved the spaces nearly a year ago, according to the agency's permit application obtained by the attorneys. The practical effect has been to empower Trump's inaugural committee to decide what happens on the land and who gets to use it, Verheyden-Hilliard said.

