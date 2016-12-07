Losses for drugmakers pull US stocks mostly lower

NEW YORK — U.S. stocks are mixed Wednesday morning as large drugmakers take losses and most other industries move slightly higher. Bond yields are falling, and investors are buying stocks that pay large dividends. That's leading to gains for real estate investment trusts, utilities and phone companies.

KEEPING SCORE: The Dow Jones industrial average edged up 5 points to 19,256 as of 9:55 a.m. Eastern time. The Standard & Poor's 500 index lost 3 points, or 0.1 per cent , to 2,209. The Nasdaq composite fell 23 points, or 0.4 per cent , to 5,309. The Dow closed at a record high on Tuesday. So did the Russell 2000, an index of smaller companies. The Russell slipped 0.3 per cent Wednesday.

BITTER PILL: Major drug companies stumbled at the open. Pfizer gave up 89 cents, or 2.8 per cent , to $30.67 and Merck lost $1.38, or 2.3 per cent , to $58.90. AbbVie shed $2.27, or 3.7 per cent , to $59.35 and Johnson & Johnson fell $2.06, or 1.8 per cent , to $110.

BONDS: Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.37 per cent from 2.39 per cent . Bond yields have risen sharply this year but have taken small losses over the last few days. That's helped stocks that are seen as similar to bonds, like real estate investment trusts. Those stocks are often compared to bonds because their big dividends are attractive to investors who want income. When bond yields fall, investors turn to those stocks. Real estate company Prologis rose $1.11, or 2.2 per cent , to $51.81 and energy company Exelon added 46 cents, or 1.4 per cent , to $33.51.

GAME ON: Dave & Buster's Entertainment, which owns a chain of restaurants and arcades, reported a bigger profit and higher sales than analysts had expected. The company also raised its forecasts for the year. Its stock jumped $7.36, or 15.3 per cent , to $55.36.

WILD WESTERN: Hard drive maker Western Digital climbed $3.10, or 4.9 per cent , to $66.95 after it extended a patient licensing deal with Samsung. The new deal will last until the end of 2024. Western Digital raised its revenue outlook after making the announcement.

BAGGED: Handbag and accessories maker Vera Bradley sank after it posted weak results and issued a disappointing outlook for the current quarter. Its stock, which has jumped more than 20 per cent this year, shed $1.47, or 10 per cent , to $13.20.

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude lost 56 cents, or 1.1 per cent , to $50.37a barrel in New York. Brent crude, the international standard, slid 49 cents to $53.44 a barrel in London.

EUROPE STIMULUS: Investors are also preparing for the European Central Bank to expand its bond-buying stimulus program on Thursday. The central bank is expected to extend the program beyond the current end date of March. The program aims to push up growth and inflation, buoying stock markets. European stock indexes climbed. Germany's DAX gained 1.5 per cent and the FTSE 100 in Britain rose 1.4 per cent . The CAC 40 of France picked up 0.8 per cent .

CURRENCIES: The dollar slipped to 114.01 yen from 114.05 yen. The euro rose to $1.0743 from $1.0715.

ASIAN MARKETS: Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 rose 0.7 per cent and the South Korean Kospi inched up 0.1 per cent . The Hang Seng in Hong Kong gained 0.5 per cent .

___