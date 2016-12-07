Losses for drugmakers pull US stocks mostly lower
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — U.S. stocks are mixed Wednesday morning as large drugmakers take losses and most other industries move slightly higher. Bond yields are falling, and investors are buying stocks that pay large dividends. That's leading to gains for real estate investment trusts, utilities and phone companies.
KEEPING SCORE: The Dow Jones industrial average edged up 5 points to 19,256 as of 9:55 a.m. Eastern time. The Standard & Poor's 500 index lost 3 points, or 0.1
BITTER PILL: Major drug companies stumbled at the open. Pfizer gave up 89 cents, or 2.8
BONDS: Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.37
GAME ON: Dave & Buster's Entertainment, which owns a chain of restaurants and arcades, reported a bigger profit and higher sales than analysts had expected. The company also raised its forecasts for the year. Its stock jumped $7.36, or 15.3
WILD WESTERN: Hard drive maker Western Digital climbed $3.10, or 4.9
BAGGED: Handbag and accessories maker Vera Bradley sank after it posted weak results and issued a disappointing outlook for the current quarter. Its stock, which has jumped more than 20
ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude lost 56 cents, or 1.1
EUROPE STIMULUS: Investors are also preparing for the European Central Bank to expand its bond-buying stimulus program on Thursday. The central bank is expected to extend the program beyond the current end date of March. The program aims to push up growth and inflation, buoying stock markets. European stock indexes climbed. Germany's DAX gained 1.5
CURRENCIES: The dollar slipped to 114.01 yen from 114.05 yen. The euro rose to $1.0743 from $1.0715.
ASIAN MARKETS: Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 rose 0.7
___
AP Markets Writer Marley Jay can be reached at http://twitter.com/MarleyJayAP His work can be found at http://bigstory.ap.org/journalist/marley-jay