Man gets 2 years in jail for crash that killed German bikers

CODY, Wyo. — A man who crashed his pickup into a group of German motorcyclists heading to Yellowstone National Park, killing three, has been sentenced to two years in jail.

The Cody Enterprise reports (https://goo.gl/BxiGi8 ) Manuel Defuentes, of Ontario, Oregon, was sentenced Wednesday and was given credit for 181 days he has already served. He pleaded guilty last month to three misdemeanour counts of vehicular homicide stemming from the June 9 crash that killed 53-year-old Tino Cachey, 52-year-old Ute Cachey and 37-year-old Erik Brecht.

Four other motorcyclists were injured.

The group was headed to Yellowstone from Cody when Defuentes' truck crossed the centre line at a curve. An investigation did not reveal any drug or alcohol use or mechanical issues with the truck.

___