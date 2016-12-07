Man gets 2 years in jail for crash that killed German bikers
A
A
Share via Email
CODY, Wyo. — A man who crashed his pickup into a group of German motorcyclists heading to Yellowstone National Park, killing three, has been sentenced to two years in jail.
The Cody Enterprise reports (https://goo.gl/BxiGi8 ) Manuel Defuentes, of Ontario, Oregon, was sentenced Wednesday and was given credit for 181 days he has already served. He pleaded guilty last month to three
Four other motorcyclists were injured.
The group was headed to Yellowstone from Cody when Defuentes' truck crossed the
___
Information from: The Cody Enterprise, http://www.codyenterprise.com