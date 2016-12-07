Man sentenced in Capitol attack plot to appeal
A
A
Share via Email
CINCINNATI — An Ohio man who was sentenced to 30 years in prison for plotting to attack the U.S. Capitol in support of the Islamic State group plans to appeal his sentence.
Christopher Lee Cornell filed notice of a planned appeal on Tuesday.
A federal judge on Monday also ordered lifetime probation after prison for Cornell.
The 22-year-old suburban Cincinnati man pleaded guilty Aug. 1 to charges including attempted murder of U.S. officials and employees in a plot to attack the Capitol during President Barack Obama's State of the Union address. His attorneys say online propaganda and a confidential informant influenced him.
Editors' Picks
Most Popular
-
'She has been denied her beautiful and wonderful life': Family of killed pedestrian shed tears at court
-
Tristan Cleveland: The good, bad and the ugly of possible Halifax developments
-
Two Nova Scotia men win more than $20,000 each with Pro Line picks
-
Video: Montreal transit bus slides into cars as winter hits Canadian cities