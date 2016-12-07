NATO chief laments 'serious' security problems in Ukraine

BRUSSELS — NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg says security problems are undermining peace efforts in eastern Ukraine, as a routinely violated cease-fire barely holds in the separatist Donbass region.

Opening talks between NATO and Ukraine foreign ministers Wednesday, Stoltenberg said the security situation "remains serious" and "hinders progress toward a political settlement."

Stoltenberg says the cease-fire in Ukraine is being violated daily. He said heavy weapons have not been withdrawn from the conflict zone as required by the Minsk peace agreement.

A meeting last week of foreign ministers from Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany intended to shore up the shaky peace process ended without result.