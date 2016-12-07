Poland's ruling party targeted over ex-communist top member

WARSAW, Poland — Poland's ruling anti-communist party has faced bitter accusations of inconsistency over a prominent role that a communist-era prosecutor has in the party leadership.

At the heart of the controversy, ruling Law and Justice party lawmaker Stanislaw Piotrowicz denied Wednesday he ever charged or persecuted any pro-democracy activists when he was a high-ranking prosecutor and communist party member under communist-imposed martial law in the 1980s. He insisted that he helped Solidarity activists.

The TVN24 station has shown an indictment against a Solidarity activist, Antoni Pikula, signed by Piotrowicz.

Opposition lawmakers have asked an ethics commission to punish Piotrowicz for denying facts, and questioned the ruling conservative party's moral standards.