Police arrest man over threats to UK Brexit lawsuit claimant

LONDON — British police have arrested a man on suspicion of sending online threats to the lead claimant in Britain's landmark Brexit court case.

Financial entrepreneur Gina Miller took the government to court, arguing it does not have the power to trigger Britain's exit from the 28-nation European Union without a vote in Parliament.

Last month, judges agreed. The Supreme Court is hearing an appeal by the government.

Miller, 51, says she has received abuse and death threats since the Nov. 3 ruling.

London's Metropolitan Police said Wednesday that officers had arrested a 55-year-old man in Swindon, western England, "on suspicion of racially aggravated malicious communications."

The force said the arrest concerned threats to a 51-year-old woman since Nov. 3.