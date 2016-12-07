Prison for Michigan man accused of wanting to fight in Syria

DETROIT — A Detroit-area man accused of trying to travel to the Middle East to fight in Syria's civil war has been sentenced to five years in prison.

Mohammad Hamdan has been in custody for nearly three years and will get credit for that time. He was sentenced Wednesday, about four months after pleading guilty to making false statements to agents.

The government says the 24-year-old Hamdan wanted to join Hezbollah, a Shiite Muslim group in Lebanon that is classified by the U.S. as a terrorist organization.