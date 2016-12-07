Russian police arrest 12 people suspected of terror links

MOSCOW — Russia's security agencies have arrested 12 people accused of involvement in a terror organization.

Moscow's branch of the Russian Interior Ministry said the suspects were searching for recruits for an unspecified organization. Wednesday's bust in Moscow was conducted jointly by the Interior Ministry and the Federal Security Service, the main KGB successor agency known under its acronym FSB.

Russian state television showed the handcuffed suspects lying face down on the floor as security officers were searching the apartment.