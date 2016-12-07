Syrian rebels pull back further as military gains in Aleppo
A
A
Share via Email
BEIRUT — Syrian government troops and allied militiamen seized more ground in Aleppo's ancient quarters on Wednesday, further widening their control over an enclave in the divided city that has been in rebel hands since 2012, Syria's state media and an opposition monitoring group said.
The state news agency SANA said the Syrian forces established control over two districts north of the Aleppo Citadel in the heart of the city — the Aghiour and Bab al-Hadid
The new gains have choked the rebels, forcing them to pull back to other parts of the Old City, said the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an activist group that tracks Syria's civil war, now in its sixth year.
Rebel
A map provided by the Syria army showed a quickly shrinking opposition enclave— a pointed leaf-shaped territory in the
There was no immediate Syrian opposition comment on Wednesday's losses.
Meanwhile, the Russian
The fatality marks Russia's third casualty this week, after two nurses were killed in a rocket attack on a makeshift Russian military hospital in Aleppo. The ministry said in a statement on Wednesday that Col. Ruslan Galitsky was wounded in rebel shelling of a government-controlled
The Syrian government and its ally Russia have rejected a cease-fire for the war-torn city, keeping up the military offensive that has forced rebel retreats and massive displacement of Aleppo civilians.
___
Associated Press Writer Nataliya Vasilyeva contributed to this report from Moscow.