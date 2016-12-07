Survey finds Afghans more pessimistic on security, future
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
KABUL — A nationwide survey has found Afghans increasingly uncertain about their future, less confident in their government and more pessimistic than before on issues such as security, corruption, and rising unemployment.
The findings by the San Francisco-based Asia Foundation came in its annual survey, released in Kabul on Wednesday.
The survey has 29.3
It also reveals Afghans in 2016 were more dissatisfied with the economy.
The foundation polled 12,658 Afghan men and women in interviews conducted between Aug. 31 and Oct. 1 in all 34 provinces of the country. The poll has a 1.6
Editors' Picks
Most Popular
-
'She has been denied her beautiful and wonderful life': Family of killed pedestrian shed tears at court
-
Tristan Cleveland: The good, bad and the ugly of possible Halifax developments
-
Two Nova Scotia men win more than $20,000 each with Pro Line picks
-
Video: Montreal transit bus slides into cars as winter hits Canadian cities