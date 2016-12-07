The Latest: House committee approves 20-week abortion ban

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Latest on bill that would ban abortions after 20 weeks (all times local):

9 p.m.

An Ohio House committee has voted to pass a bill that would ban abortions after 20 weeks.

The committee voted Wednesday night on the measure, which now heads to the full House for consideration Thursday.

It follows House approval Tuesday night of the so-called heartbeat bill, clearing the way for what would be one of the nation's most stringent abortion restrictions.

That legislation is already on its way to Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik) and would prohibit most abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy after the first detectable heartbeat.

Kasich is an abortion-rights opponent who has previously voiced concerns about such a bill's constitutionality.

1:25 p.m.

Ohio GOP lawmakers hope to add a ban on abortions after 20 weeks to a bill on its way to Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik) that would prohibit abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected.

House lawmakers heard testimony about the 20-week ban Wednesday morning with a scheduled committee vote in the afternoon and a goal to put it on the House floor later in the day.

