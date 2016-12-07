The Latest: Report says Dole facilitated Trump-Taiwan call

WASHINGTON — The Latest on President-elect Donald Trump (all times EST):

9:45 a.m.

The New York Times is reporting that last week's telephone call between President-elect Donald Trump and Taiwan's president was the result of six months of behind-the-scenes work by former Sen. Bob Dole acting on behalf of the Taiwanese government.

The call was a breach of diplomatic protocol, and Trump advisers have made conflicting statements about whether it signalled a new policy toward China.

Dole, a former Senate Republican leader and the 1996 Republican presidential nominee, told the Times that the Taiwanese leadership is "very optimistic" because "they see a new president, a Republican, and they'd like to develop a closer relationship."

___

9:15 a.m.

President-elect Donald Trump is a holding a transition fundraiser in New York City.

Most donors paid $5,000 for the chance to meet with Trump at the restaurant Cipriani.

Among those listed as hosts for the breakfast fundraiser are Trump's picks for treasury secretary, Steve Mnuchin, and for commerce secretary, Wilbur Ross.

Trump is raising money for transition and inaugural costs. On tap for later Wednesday are more meetings and interviews with potential administration hires.

___

8:50 a.m.

Nobel economics prize laureate Oliver Hart says he's not impressed by President-elect Donald Trump's plans for the U.S. economy.

Hart, a Harvard professor, told reporters in Stockholm on Wednesday that he doesn't yet see "a coherent set of policies" from Trump. He says he's worried about Trump's campaign promises of "tearing up trade agreements, imposing tariffs. I don't think that's the way forward for the U.S or the world."

Hart added he's "sympathetic" to Trump's plans for infrastructure spending but "when you look at the details of what he had in mind, those are not so impressive."

Hart shares this year's 8 million kronor ($930,000) economics award with Bengt Holmstrom of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

___

8 a.m.

Time magazine has named President-elect Donald Trump its Person of the Year.

In a telephone interview on NBC's "Today" show, Trump called it "a great honour ."

The Time cover reads, "Donald Trump: President of the Divided States of America" and the cover image features a photograph of the president-elect sitting in his private residence at Trump Tower.