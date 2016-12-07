The Latest: Senate OKs bill to save cities on highway costs

LANSING, Mich. — The Latest on the Michigan Legislature postelection session (all times local):

12:50 p.m.

Five months after Gov. Rick Snyder vetoed legislation that would have ended a requirement that 45 cities cover some of the cost of state road projects within their limits, the Legislature is advancing a new bill.

Republican Sen. Marty Knollenberg of Troy says the legislation approved unanimously by the Senate Wednesday is a compromise with Snyder. Knollenberg says it would help cities that have limited-access highways in their borders, but not if it is a state trunk line like Woodward Avenue in the Detroit area.

In July, Snyder vetoed a bill that was prompted by angst among cities over having to pay up to 2.5 per cent of a massive reconstruction and widening of Interstate 75 in Oakland County, north of Detroit. But it would have had effects across the state, in any city with more than 25,000 residents and roads with an I-, US- or M-numbered designation inside their border.

___

12:05 p.m.

Legislation that would authorize higher speed limits on 1,500 miles of rural Michigan interstates and highways is nearing Gov. Rick Snyder's desk.

The Michigan Senate voted 28-8 for the bill Wednesday.

It would require the state Transportation Department, within a year of the law taking effect, to set a 75 mph limit on 600 miles of interstates if a safety study shows it's OK. The current limit is 70 mph. The bill also would require a 65 mph limit on 900 miles of state highways if a study indicates it's safe.

Supporters say the goal is to raise speed limits where 85 per cent of drivers are already travelling at higher speeds.

An earlier version of the bill was approved by the House, so the measure appears headed toward final passage.

___

11:05 a.m.

Republicans who control the Michigan House say they will not vote this year on legislation that would have let developers keep up to $50 million annually in taxes generated from developing future "transformational" projects on contaminated brownfield sites.

The announcement was made Wednesday, in the final weeks of the two-year term.

Detroit businessman Dan Gilbert and local economic development agencies support the incentives to help with urban renewal. The bills could be reintroduced in 2017.