UAE calls Ohio police killing of Emirati 'painful incident'

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The United Arab Emirates has called the police killing of an Emirati citizen in Ohio a "painful incident."

UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs says its officials would talk to local authorities regarding the shooting death on Sunday of 26-year-old Saif Nasser Mubarak Alameri.

The ministry's undersecretary Mohammed Mer al-Raisi late Tuesday said that "in light of this follow-up, and after details of the painful incident are clarified by the authorities, the ministry will issue a more comprehensive statement."

Alameri, a student at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, was shot once in the head by police after fleeing a car crash on the Ohio Turnpike.