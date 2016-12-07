UN agency says Iran no longer in violation of nuclear deal

VIENNA — A U.N. agency says Iran is no longer in violation of its nuclear agreement with six world powers because it has reduced its store of heavy water.

Heavy water cools reactors that can produce substantial amounts of plutonium used to make the core of nuclear warheads. A recent report from the U.N.'s International Atomic Energy Agency said that Tehran had slightly more heavy water stored than the 130 metric tons (143.3 tons) called for by the deal between it and six world powers.

A new confidential IAEA report obtained Wednesday by The Associated Press says the agency verified Tuesday that an Iranian export shipment of 11 metric tons (over 12 tons) of heavy water had arrived at its destination.