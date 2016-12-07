US Marine pilot ejects from jet in Japan; search underway

TOKYO — A U.S. Marine Corps pilot ejected Wednesday from an F/A-18 jet in southern Japan, and search and rescue efforts were underway, the U.S. military said.

The aircraft was on a regular training mission at the time of the incident, which occurred about 120 miles (190 kilometres ) southeast of Iwakuni, the Marine Corps said in a statement.

The identity of the pilot was not immediately released.

Japan's Defence Ministry said Japanese military vessels and aircraft had joined the search and rescue effort. It said the F/A-18 had been flying with another Marine Corps jet.

The Marine Corps said the aircraft was assigned to the 1st Marine Aircraft Wing in Okinawa, Japan.