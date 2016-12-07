US Marine pilot ejects from jet in Japan; search underway
TOKYO — A U.S. Marine Corps pilot ejected Wednesday from an F/A-18 jet in southern Japan, and search and rescue efforts were underway, the U.S. military said.
The identity of the pilot was not immediately released.
The Marine Corps said the aircraft was assigned to the 1st Marine Aircraft Wing in Okinawa, Japan.
It said the cause of the incident was under investigation and no further information was immediately available.