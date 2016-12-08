2 white South Africans denied bail in coffin assault case

JOHANNESBURG — Two white South Africans accused of forcing a black man into a coffin and threatening to set him on fire have been denied bail.

The two farmers appeared in court on Thursday in Middelburg in Mpumalanga province in a case that prompted national outrage and debate over the legacy of white minority rule, which ended in 1994. The men face kidnapping and assault charges.

A video showing the racially charged incident has circulated on social media.